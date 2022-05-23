Isbel went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

Isbel has hit safely in the last five games, going 8-for-17 (.471) with two doubles, two RBI, two steals and a run scored in that span. The outfielder has benefited from more playing time with Michael Taylor (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list, though it's unclear if Isbel has forced his way into more than just a fourth outfielder role once the Royals' outfield is fully healthy. The 25-year-old owns a .278/.286/.352 slash line with no homers, four RBI, six runs scored and two steals across 56 plate appearances this year.