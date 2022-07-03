Isbel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The lefty-hitting Isbel will retreat to the bench with southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, but the 25-year-old still looks as though he'll see the majority of the starts in right field for the time being. Isbel was included in the lineup in four of the past six contests, while Edward Olivares started in three of those contests. The righty-hitting Olivares -- who is serving as Kansas City's designated hitter Sunday -- may end up settling into the short side of a platoon with Isbel.