The Royals believe Isbel is their best option in center field, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Isbel has graded out as an elite defensive center fielder the last two seasons, which looks to give him a leg up over Drew Waters even as he hasn't hit much. Waters is viewed as a quality defender himself but has played as much right field as center field. The left-handed hitting Isbel appears to be the favorite to at least start against righties, with Waters representing an option versus lefties.