Isbel will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

The 25-year-old will be making his fourth consecutive start Wednesday, and he looks like he could get the chance to play regularly against right-handed pitching in the wake of Salvador Perez (thumb) moving to the injured list. With Perez out of commission, MJ Melendez will take over as the Royals' primary catcher, thereby allowing Hunter Dozier to see more work as a designated hitter or first baseman while Isbel picks up starts in the outfield.