Isbel went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI during Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

The rookie made an instant impact after being called up from Triple-A Omaha, helping to seal the win in extra innings. He rejoins the majors due in large part to Adalberto Mondesi's (knee) trip to the injured list, but he's displayed an explosive bat in the minors and could provide much-needed depth to an outfield dominated by right-handed hitters. Mondesi's injury appears to be a season-ender, so Isbel will probably remain on the roster and see time against opposing righties.