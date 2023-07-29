Isbel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Isbel opened the scoring with his third-inning solo shot. He also stole third in the 10th inning as the initial runner. The outfielder has had a lackluster July, hitting .246 with a .727 OPS, three home runs and two steals over 21 contests. Despite the middling numbers, he remains a steady presence in the lineup, especially against right-handers. Isbel is slashing .213/.249/.373 with four homers, four steals, 14 RBI and 20 runs scored across 50 games this season.