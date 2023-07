Isbel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

After pinch-hitting for Dairon Blanco in the seventh inning, Isbel cranked a solo homer off Ron Marinaccio in the ninth. The 26-year-old Isbel has been swinging the bat well of late -- he's gone 5-for-17 (.294) with a .941 OPS over his last five games. After a rough start to the year, Isbel's now slashing .208/.247/.364 with three homers, 16 runs scored, 13 RBI and three steals across 162 plate appearances this season.