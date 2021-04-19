Isbel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

After being on the bench for five straight games while managing an unspecified injury, Isbel checked back into the lineup Sunday and went 2-for-3 with a walk in the Royals' 2-0 win over the Blue Jays. Though the lefty-hitting Isbel still appears to be the Royals' top option in right field, he'll take a seat Monday with southpaw Josh Fleming on the mound for Tampa Bay. The Royals will add an extra right-handed bat (Hanser Alberto) to the lineup as a replacement for Isbel.