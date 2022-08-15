Isbel went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in a 4-0 victory Sunday against the Dodgers.

Isbel had a run-scoring single and stole a base in the sixth inning. It was his seventh stolen base in 10 attempts this season. He's turned it on in August and has a .296/.345/.630 line with five extra-base hits and two stolen bases in 29 plate appearances. He's started nine of Kansas City's last 12 games, appearing at each of the outfield spots during that span. The Royals appear to be giving Isbel an extended opportunity to showcase his skills at the big-league level.