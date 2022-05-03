Isbel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The lefty-hitting Isbel was on the bench in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Cardinals with southpaw Steven Matz on the hill for St. Louis, but the former's absence from the lineup Tuesday comes as a bigger surprise since the right-handed Dakota Hudson is starting for the opposition. Edward Olivares will pick up his fourth start in five games in right field and could be receiving a look in an everyday role at the position rather than as a short-side platoon player.