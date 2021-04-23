Isbel was optioned off the active roster Friday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Isbel won a spot on the Royals' Opening Day roster, something of a surprise considering he'd never played above High-A and was a below-average hitter in 52 games at that level in 2019. He looked overmatched in 12 major-league games so far this season, as it took a clearly unsustainable .474 BABIP just to get him to a poor .265/.306/.324 line. He struck out in 41.7 percent of his plate appearances. Isbel could return at some point this season but did nothing in his brief cameo to suggest he'll be an exciting fantasy option if and when that happens.