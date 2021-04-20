site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-kyle-isbel-out-again-vs-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Kyle Isbel: Out again vs. lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Isbel is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rays.
He will once again head to the bench with a lefty (Rich Hill) starting for Tampa Bay. Hunter Dozier will start in right field while Hanser Alberto gets the nod at the hot corner.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read