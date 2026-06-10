Royals' Kyle Isbel: Placed on IL with plantar fasciitis

The Royals placed Isbel on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Isbel was lifted from Tuesday's game versus the Rangers due to the injury, though it's unclear whether it occurred then or is something that's nagged at him. It's unclear how much time Isbel might miss. Lane Thomas will likely see the bulk of the reps in center field for Kansas City while Isbel is sidelined, though Kameron Misner was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and could also be in the mix for playing time.