Isbel was recalled by the Royals on Thursday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Isbel began the season on the major-league roster but hasn't yet started any games for the Royals. During his brief stint at Triple-A Omaha, he hit .250 with a home run, two doubles, four runs and four RBI in five games. He's starting in right field Thursday and should see some playing time at the position while Adalberto Mondesi (knee) is on the injured list.