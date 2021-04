Isbel went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and three strikeouts in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Isbel got on base due to Rangers catcher Jonah Heim's second-inning error. Isbel was able to steal second base, but couldn't come around to score. The 24-year-old outfielder went 5-for-13 (.385) with three RBI, three runs scored, a triple and five strikeouts in his first three major-league games. As long as he keeps hitting reasonably well, he should maintain a starting role in right field.