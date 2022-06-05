site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Kyle Isbel: Riding pine Sunday
Isbel is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros.
Isbel has now sat in back-to-back games against a righty Saturday and a lefty (Framber Valdez) in this one. Michael Taylor has drawn the start in center field in both instances.
