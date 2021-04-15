Isbel was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason.

Isbel was initially slated to start in right field Thursday, but Hunter Dozier will now serve as the right fielder while Hanser Alberto enters the lineup at third base. While the Royals haven't yet provided a reason for Isbel's removal from the lineup, the Blue Jays announced their starting pitcher late Thursday, so it's possible that Kansas City's new lineup is simply to provide better matchups.