Royals' Kyle Isbel: Selected by Royals
The Royals have selected Isbel with the 94th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Isbel doesn't have much in the way of flashy tools, but is pretty solid across the board, and has a chance to be a solid regular in center field, although it is more likely that he slides to left field or second base. He has a good all-fields approach, and really broke out in his junior season for UNLV, hitting .357/.441/.643 with 14 home runs, six steals (on nine attempts) and a 43:34 K:BB in 238 at-bats. In pro ball, his hit tool and approach will have to carry him, as he probably won't be a 20-homer threat unless he really sells out. Some scouts have graded him as a plus runner, but that is unlikely to be the case by the time he reaches the majors.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start