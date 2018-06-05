Royals' Kyle Isbel: Selected by Royals

The Royals have selected Isbel with the 94th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Isbel doesn't have much in the way of flashy tools, but is pretty solid across the board, and has a chance to be a solid regular in center field, although it is more likely that he slides to left field or second base. He has a good all-fields approach, and really broke out in his junior season for UNLV, hitting .357/.441/.643 with 14 home runs, six steals (on nine attempts) and a 43:34 K:BB in 238 at-bats. In pro ball, his hit tool and approach will have to carry him, as he probably won't be a 20-homer threat unless he really sells out. Some scouts have graded him as a plus runner, but that is unlikely to be the case by the time he reaches the majors.