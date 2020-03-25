Isbel was one of the most impressive Royals players during spring training, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Lewis notes that Isbel wasn't just impressive by prospect standards, but that he was simply one of the best overall players in camp. He made a couple highlight reel catches and hit .241 with two home runs, a triple, two doubles and a 6:1 K:BB in 30 plate appearances. Hamstring troubles and a fractured hamate bone cut his 2019 season short, but he hit .315/.429/.438 in 21 games in the Arizona Fall League. One big-league coach said Isbel looked like a big leaguer already, despite the fact that he has never played at Double-A or Triple-A. He may open the year at Double-A, but it seems like he is firmly on the fast track to the big leagues.