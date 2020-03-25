Royals' Kyle Isbel: Shines in big-league camp
Isbel was one of the most impressive Royals players during spring training, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Lewis notes that Isbel wasn't just impressive by prospect standards, but that he was simply one of the best overall players in camp. He made a couple highlight reel catches and hit .241 with two home runs, a triple, two doubles and a 6:1 K:BB in 30 plate appearances. Hamstring troubles and a fractured hamate bone cut his 2019 season short, but he hit .315/.429/.438 in 21 games in the Arizona Fall League. One big-league coach said Isbel looked like a big leaguer already, despite the fact that he has never played at Double-A or Triple-A. He may open the year at Double-A, but it seems like he is firmly on the fast track to the big leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.