Isbel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

After he was held out of the lineup June 4 due to a head injury, the lefty-hitting Isbel started in each of the Royals' last four games, all of which came against right-handed pitchers. He'll hit the bench Monday with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the hill for the Yankees, opening up a spot in center field for Garrett Hampson.