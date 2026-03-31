Isbel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Twins.

Isbel took Woods Richardson deep in the bottom of the second inning to give Kansas City the lead, and that was all the offense his club needed. Isbel also delivered a single to center field in the seventh but was later stranded after stealing second. The 29-year-old is off to a strong start to 2026, as he's picked up a base knock in all three of his appearances and has also swiped a pair of bags.