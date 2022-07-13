Isbel went 3-for-3 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Tigers.

Isbel supplied an RBI double and came around to score in the second inning. The outfielder has a pair of multi-hit games in his last four contests, going 5-for-15 (.333) in that span. The 25-year-old is slashing .221/.255/.331 with two home runs, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored, four stolen bases, five doubles and two triples through 145 plate appearances. He should see steady playing time in center field while Michael Taylor (shoulder) is day-to-day.