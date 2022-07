Isbel will start in right field and bat eighth Friday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Isbel has homered in back-to-back games -- his first two home runs of the season -- and will be rewarded with another start in the series opener in Detroit. He's still batting just .223/.250/.340 for the season, however. Isbel will need to keep it up to fend off Edward Olivares for playing time in the outfield.