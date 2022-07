Isbel went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in a 5-1 win Sunday over Cleveland.

Isbel had a run-scoring single in the second and singled, stole second and scored in the sixth. It was the first multi-hit game for the 25-year-old since June 7 and it ended a 6-for-47 slump. While he's appeared in each of the last 15 games for Kansas City, Sunday was his seventh start during that span.