Isbel remains in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Isbel was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday but continues to get opportunities in Cactus League games. He's yet to advance beyond High-A and struggled to a .262/.282/.361 line in 52 games at that level in 2019, but he's making a strong case for himself this spring, hitting .313/.395/.563 through 19 contests.