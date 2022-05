Isbel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

With southpaw Steven Matz on the hill for St. Louis, the lefty-hitting Isbel will bow out of the starting nine. Edward Olivares will get the nod in right field, where the Royals could look to run a platoon featuring Isbel as the strong-side option after Whit Merrifield was moved back to the infield following Adalberto Mondesi's season-ending knee injury.