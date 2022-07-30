site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Kyle Isbel: Takes seat Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Isbel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Isbel will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 with five strikeouts over the last three games. Hunter Dozier is shifting to right field while MJ Melendez starts in left.
