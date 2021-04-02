Isbel went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's 14-10 win over the Rangers.

The 24-year-old singled to score Carlos Santana in the middle of a five-run first inning. Isbel added an infield single to plate Salvador Perez for an insurance run in the seventh. Thursday was Isbel's major-league debut. The third-round pick from 2018 posted a .216/.282/.361 slash line with five homers and 23 RBI in 52 games for Single-A Wilmington in 2019 before spending all of last year at the Royals' alternate training site. Isbel opens 2021 as the primary right fielder. He hit seventh on Opening Day, but more strong performances could move him up the lineup eventually.