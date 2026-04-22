Isbel went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory over Baltimore.

Isbel was productive out of the nine hole, recording three hits, highlighted by a pair of doubles to lead off the fifth and seventh innings. After opening the season with an eight-game hitting streak and an OPS north of 1.000, the outfielder entered Tuesday's contest just 1-for-27 over his previous 11 appearances. He will look to build on this performance and get back on track at the plate to pair with well-regarded defense.