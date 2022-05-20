Isbel went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the White Sox.

Isbel has notched consecutive multi-hit games after posting just two such efforts in his first 17 contests. The outfielder also showed off a little speed Thursday with his first stolen base of the year. The recent surge has him up to a .250/.261/.295 slash line with three RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 46 plate appearances. With Michael Taylor (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list, Isbel has a chance to fill a starting role in center field in the short term.