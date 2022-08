Isbel went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Isbel doubled and scored in the bottom of the third inning before later adding a two RBI single, a stolen base and another run scored in the eighth frame. The stolen base was his sixth of the season and first since July 25. Over his last six games, Isbel has gone 7-for-17 with five extra-base hits, six RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base.