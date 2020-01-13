Play

Isbel was invited to the Royals' big-league spring training Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Isbell will get to work with the Royals' big-league coaching staff for a few weeks, though he's not particularly close to joining them for good. In 52 games for High-A Wilmington last year, the highest level he's reached, he hit just .216/.282/.361.

