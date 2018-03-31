Royals' Kyle Lohse: Agrees to deal with Royals
Lohse signed a minor-league deal with Kansas City on Saturday.
Lohse has been out of the game since refusing an outright assignment to the minors while with the Rangers in 2016. The 39-year-old will provide some extra rotational depth for the Royals with both Nathan Karns and Jesse Hahn on the disabled list due to elbow problems. During his last full season in the majors, Lohse posted a 5.85 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 108:43 K:BB over 152.1 innings for Milwaukee in 2015. Looking ahead, Lohse will build his arm up at Triple-A Omaha before there's any possibility of joining the big-league squad.
