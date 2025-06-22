Wright (shoulder) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks over three innings in Saturday's rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He struck out three.

Wright made his eighth rehab appearance Saturday -- his sixth since resuming activity following a pause due to shoulder fatigue. After tossing four scoreless innings in his previous outing June 15, the right-hander struggled this time out, battling command issues and surrendering a home run. With his 30-day rehab window set to expire June 24, Kansas City will likely activate him soon. However, Wright hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023 with Atlanta, lacks a clear path to a rotation spot and hasn't thrown more than four innings in any rehab outing.