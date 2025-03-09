Wright (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wright continues to recover from a procedure from October of 2023 to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder. He suffered a minor setback in February when he suffered a mild hamstring strain, but he was able to get back on the mound Saturday. Wright showed a glimpse of his potential in 2022 with Atlanta, when he went 21-5 over 30 regular-season starts while posting a 3.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 174:53 K:BB across 180.1 innings to finish 10th in the National League Cy Young vote.