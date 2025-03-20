Wright (shoulder/hamstring) threw a live batting practice session Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Wright was initially behind early on in camp as he continues to work his way back from October 2023 right shoulder surgery and he suffered an additional setback in late February with a hamstring strain. The righty is now ramping things back up, but it's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in a game.
