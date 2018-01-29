Zimmer (arm) is back in full health and will be ready to participate in spring training.

Zimmer underwent Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery during the 2016 summer and was battling arm fatigue at the latter end of the 2017 season. Zimmer threw a 20-pitch bullpen session last week, during which he reportedly threw 18 strikes and experienced no pain. He struggled at Triple-A Omaha last season, as he posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 20 games (32.2 innings).