Through three outings (one start) this season, Zimmer has given up one run on five his and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

After making a two-inning start July 28 versus the Tigers, Zimmer has since moved back into his normal relief role with the Royals getting Jakob Junis and Brad Keller back from the COVID-19 injured list. Zimmer ended up being needed in relief in the Aug. 1 loss to the White Sox and made his longest appearance to date, covering three scoreless frames. Though the right-hander doesn't look like he'll factor into the Royals' unsettled save situation, his prior starting experience in the minors should make him one of the team's preferred multi-inning arms out of the bullpen.