Zimmer pitched a perfect 10th inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

The Royals had already used five relievers to get through the previous five innings, leaving Zimmer as one of the few options to lock down the save. He's done well in a versatile role this year, as he's allowed just one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts across 6.1 innings. The right-hander still isn't expected to see high-leverage assignments -- Sunday's save was the first of his major-league career.