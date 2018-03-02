Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Could see game action next week
Zimmer indicated Thursday he plans to throw at least two more batting practice sessions before potentially returning to game action next week, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer underwent surgery last fall to remove old sutures in his arm and entered spring training fully healthy, but still having some work to do in order to be game ready. The 26-year-old has a chance at a spot in the Royals' bullpen with a solid showing in spring training, but will need to bounce back after posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 36.2 innings with Triple-A Omaha in 2017.
More News
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...