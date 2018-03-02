Zimmer indicated Thursday he plans to throw at least two more batting practice sessions before potentially returning to game action next week, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer underwent surgery last fall to remove old sutures in his arm and entered spring training fully healthy, but still having some work to do in order to be game ready. The 26-year-old has a chance at a spot in the Royals' bullpen with a solid showing in spring training, but will need to bounce back after posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 36.2 innings with Triple-A Omaha in 2017.