Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Designated for assignment
Zimmer was designated for assignment by Kansas City on Thursday, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Zimmer was optioned to Triple-A Omaha earlier spring and was officially removed from the 40-man in order to make room for Blaine Boyer. The right-hander is unlikely to make an impact at the fantasy level this season.
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Optioned to Omaha•
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: To play in Friday's split-squad game•
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Could see game action next week•
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Pursuing spot on Opening Day roster•
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Arm feels healthy•
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Suffering from arm fatigue•
