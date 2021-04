Zimmer (2-0) picked up the win in relief Wednesday against the Pirates. He pitched 0.2 scoreless innings but walked two.

Zimmer replaced Mike Minor in the fifth after the left-hander gave up a two-run double to Todd Frazier and closed things out effectively, but he walked two in the following frame and recorded just one out before departing the contest. That was enough to get the win, though, and Zimmer has now recorded three straight scoreless appearances in relief.