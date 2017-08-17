Play

Zimmer was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's minor-league game with an apparent injury.

Zimmer signaled for the trainer after facing just one batter and tossing six pitches. It's unclear what the issue was that forced him out of the game, but it's worth noting that his fastball velocity was significantly down. He'll likely be reevaluated in the coming days, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his status.

