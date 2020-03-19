Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Heads to Triple-A
Zimmer was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.
Zimmer struggled to a 10.80 ERA and an 18:19 K:BB in his 18.1-inning debut last season, so it's no surprise to see him fail to break camp with the team. If he does return to the majors at some point this season, it will likely be in a low-leverage role.
