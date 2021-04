Zimmer allowed four runs on five hits in one inning during Tuesday's 14-7 loss to the Rays.

Zimmer allowed a pair of two-run singles to Manuel Margot and Yoshi Tsutsugo in the sixth inning, which all but ended any chances of the Royals making a comeback Tuesday. The 29-year-old Zimmer had allowed just one run in his previous seven outings. His ERA ballooned to 4.22 with a 0.94 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB in 10.2 innings. The right-hander has one win, one save and a hold in eight outings.