Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Impressing management with fastball
The Royals are pleased with Zimmer's velocity -- he touched 97 mph last time out -- and are considering calling him up for a late-inning role, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
This is quite a shift from the idea that Zimmer was not on the Royals' radar less than a month ago. Despite the apparent positive impression he's made on team management, it's tough to believe that the right-hander is ready for an MLB role, considering his awful numbers in 11 games with Triple-A Omaha (7.52 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 18:11 K:BB in 20.1 innings) this season.
