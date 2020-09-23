Zimmer left Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals with what manager Mike Matheny called a "zinger" near his right hand, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander apparently dealt with a similar issue earlier in the season, though it was minor and didn't require a trip to the injured list. Zimmer underwent testing after leaving the contest, and the results showed no major cause for concern. The team likely will show extreme caution for the final five games of the season with no hopes of making the playoffs.