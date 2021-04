Zimmer allowed a hit and a walk and struck out two over three innings in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Zimmer worked the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. He did well to keep a clean line, although the Royals' comeback never materialized. Zimmer has allowed just three baserunners over 3.2 innings across two outings to start 2021. The 29-year-old right-hander seems to be a versatile option in the Royals' bullpen, but he's not expected to work in high-leverage assignments.