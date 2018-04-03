Royals' Kyle Zimmer: May be released, brought back on MiLB deal
The Royals requested unconditional release waivers on Zimmer on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Once a top pitching prospect in the organization, injuries have derailed Zimmer's career. He was designated for assignment by the Royals at the end of March to make room for a major-league ready reliever, but even though he may be released officially Thursday, the team hopes to bring him back on a minor-league contract if he's not claimed off waivers by another club. Regardless, it seems like the 26-year-old will spend more time seasoning in the minors if his body allows him to do so.
