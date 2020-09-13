Zimmer (1-0) picked up the win in relief Saturday, giving up one hit and one walk over 2.1 innings as the Royals downed the Pirates 7-4. He struck out one.

The right-hander entered the game after Carlos Hernandez lasted three innings in his first big-league start, and when Kansas City took the lead in the fifth, Zimmer was rewarded with his first career big-league win. He's been very effective in long relief this year, posting a 1.35 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through 20 innings, but at present he doesn't seem likely to work his way into a higher-leverage role.